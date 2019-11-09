On Saturday, five seniors for No. 8 Penn State realized that this is the beginning of the end.

That was never more evident than in Penn State's grueling 1 hour and 45 minute match against No. 15 Purdue.

Purdue beat Nebraska in five sets three weeks ago whereas Penn State lost to the Cornhuskers one week ago. Russ Rose mentioned how he was fearful as to what to expect for this match due to the history of the program.

“I was more fearful. Purdue was one of the top teams when I started at Penn State 40 years ago. They have a great tradition there, and they have great talent,” Rose said of his thoughts going into Saturday’s match.

Yet the one extra win Purdue had on its schedule against Nebraska did not cause Penn State to play timidly. Serena Gray, Tori Gorrell and Jonni Parker had kills in the double digits, and libero Kendall White had a career-high of 29 digs.

“I think we were playing with confidence tonight even if we were down a set and I think we felt it exuding from each other and that is really awesome with our team,” White said. “If I look at Jonni and she’s like I’m going to stuff this girl, I’m like okay, you do you.”

Compared to Penn State’s 2018 season, the Nittany Lions lost to the Boilermakers in five sets with Purdue coming back from a two-set deficit. The team wanted to make sure that history did not repeat itself — especially during senior night.

“Every game has the same level of importance to me but after last year I wasn’t going to let that happen again,” White said. “It was definitely an eye-opener when they came back from a 2-0 deficit and I think our team made a point as a whole.”

Overall, the win against Purdue was a perfect way to end a weekend commemorating the senior efforts of Emily Sciorra, White, Gorrell, Keeton Holcomb and Kristin Krause. Gorrell discussed her time being a Nittany Lion, and the realization beyond volleyball.

“Senior weekend has always been a big deal and I obviously love my girls but its different to think about moving on to other parts in our lives and what its going to be like when we catch up with each other in five years,” Gorrell said.

“The traditions here have been my favorite thing and the way each girl just passes lessons on to the next is what makes it special.”

With a long journey still ahead, White does not reminisce about the past journey with Penn State — nor the future. She continues to live in the now, and take each day as it comes.

“I try and enjoy the little things as they come instead of focusing on the past, I enjoy the present,” White said.