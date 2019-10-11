In the match on Saturday against Ohio State, Penn State will continue its tradition of last year to wear pink uniforms in support of breast cancer survivors and an increase in cancer research.

In the “Dig Pink” match, the Nittany Lions are encouraging fans to show their support in wearing pink as well and to help in spreading the Side-Out Foundation’s mission of promoting breast cancer awareness.

After the match the pink uniforms can be bought in a silent auction along with pink t-shirts to help reach Penn State’s goal of fundraising $5,000 for the year.

These proceeds will benefit the Side-Out-Foundation.