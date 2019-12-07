Penn State didn't get off to the hottest start against Towson but still managed to survive and advance.

But as the competition level continues to build, that may not be the case.

The second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday needed to be approached differently by the Nittany Lions than it did for Towson.

Penn State needed to improve several aspects of its performance after its hard-fought win on Friday against Princeton, compared to Towson, who needed to perform exactly as it did against American in its first tournament match.

That was no problem for the Tigers.

However, for the Nittany Lions, there was very little about their performance in the start of the match that was successfully altered.

This is an aspect of Penn State’s performance that happens frequently but can be future trouble for the Nittany Lions as the NCAA tournament progresses and the competition continues to grow stronger.

“Rally scores are a different animal and you gotta make sure that you don’t get too distracted by the previous game and distracted by the relationship to the outcome because then it’s over real fast,” Russ Rose said.

Sophomore Jonni Parker saw the ability her team had to regain momentum.

And after the first set concluded, Penn State proved capable of doing so.

Parker’s performance on the night included producing 19 kills and recording a hit percentage of .447, while Tori Gorrell and Serena Gray finished with a combined 25 kills.

“After the first set we came together pretty well, kept our heads up and did a good job of not shutting down and we have to continue to always have that mentality,” Parker said.

It took a strong opening from the Tigers to generate the performance Rose was looking for from his squad. But that’s just the name of the game for Rose, who feels that a team has to be prepared to handle the situation.

“You realize that every team on the other side has a plan and every team does some things well and volleyball is many times a serve pass game and if the other team is handling your serve and doing what they want, that is just that,” Rose said.

Penn State has been in the opposite position of having to maintain a high performance. The Nittany Lions feel that both situations are equally difficult, but nothing they don’t have experience with.

“We had to be in the other situation against Minnesota where we came out and played really well in the first game and then didn’t sustain it so it will be about what comes our way,” Rose said.

The matchup was the second-ever NCAA Tournament game the Tigers played in, but its performance in set one not only didn’t properly reflect its inexperience, but also allowed the Nittany Lions to show theirs.

“We found ourselves one set up to none but for whatever reason we were unable to sustain that level of play,” Towson’s coach Don Metil said. “And us being here for the first time in 14 years took a toll because Penn State was a bit more mentally strong and composed throughout some of the tight balls.”

Rose believes his team is capable of bouncing back after a slow adjustment like tonight but knows that it takes a good team to do so.

“The good players and the good teams have the ability to weather the storms and take a punch and they don’t get too distracted when things go bad,” Rose said.