Penn State has bolstered its outside hitting position.

The Nittany Lions have landed outside hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova, who transferred from Rutgers after two seasons with the Scarlet Knights.

Kudryashova recorded 72 kills in the 2019 season and has totaled 161 points throughout her two-year career.

Kudryashova has not yet been named on Penn State’s official roster but is listed as an undergraduate student at the university.

The Nittany Lions had a disappointing end to the 2019 season, losing to Stanford in the regional final of the NCAA Tournament.