As the third round of the NCAA Tournament commences this weekend, No. 11 Penn State is set to take on unranked Cincinnati.

This round will be hosted by Stanford, as the Cardinal are the highest seeded team on Penn State’s side of the bracket.

While the team’s eyes are all set on a national championship, the upcoming week is a big week in the classroom as well. With finals week coming up for Penn State students, a split focus on school and sports calls for a fortified work ethic from everyone.

“The players will have a lot of things they’ll have to take care of, because we’ll have to go out to Stanford. There are a lot of logistics that go into that,” Russ Rose said. “We have an academic advisor that has been talking to the players in case of a scenario where they need to be working on certain things, because classes end this week.”

Coming off of wins against Princeton and Towson in the early rounds of the tournament, Penn State yet again finds itself playing as the favorite, as the Nittany Lions have not yet faced off against a ranked opponent in this year’s tournament.

Cincinnati finished the regular season with a 27-6 record, losing to conference powerhouse UCF in the AAC Tournament. However, the Bearcats are coming off of a huge five-set upset win over No. 6 Pitt in the second round and are one of the three remaining unranked teams in the tournament.

Cincinnati also currently leads the nation in assists per set, with star setter Armania Heckenmueller averaging over 12 assists per set, the most in the country.

The Nittany Lions dealt with a similar player in the first round in Princeton’s Jessie Harris, another one of the NCAA’s leading setters. Penn State was able to neutralize Harris, and defeated Princeton in three sets.

The Nittany Lion defense hopes to handle Heckenmueller in a similar fashion, as when the blue and white defense clicks, it makes their offense even stronger.

Penn State has proved that it’s deserving of its ranking, making quick work of first and second round competition. A slow start against Towson in the second round looked like the start of a downward spiral for the blue and white, but they were able to wake up after the first set and win the next three to secure the victory.

While everything worked out for the Nittany Lions last week, another slow start could definitely prove to be the team’s kryptonite. However, this year’s Penn State team has been able to handle playing from behind quite well.

Including the tournament, the Nittany Lions have only dropped the first set of a match four times all season, and ended up winning three out of those four games.

The winner of this match will move on to the quarterfinals, and face the winner of No. 3 Stanford and Utah.

Stanford is heavily favored, and a win against Utah could make for a high-powered faceoff between the Cardinal and the Nittany Lions. The two faced off before the regular season this year, and Stanford emerged victorious in four sets.

Penn State faces off against Cincinnati at 8 p.m. on Friday night in Palo Alto, California.