Penn State is riding a three-game winning streak but faces its first road test of the Big Ten schedule on Wednesday.

Coming off a straight set victory against unranked Rutgers, No. 5 Penn State will leave Rec Hall to face No. 13 Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions ended their 2018 regular season at home with a 3-2 loss to Wisconsin in a tight battle from start to finish. Back-to-back attack errors in the final set kept Penn State from clinching a last win of the season.

The Nittany Lions will likely have their hands tied once again when they travel to Madison to face the Badgers, especially with how Penn State’s season has been playing out.

“It’s a totally different situation when playing at home versus in front of 8,000 people on the road,” coach Russ Rose said. “We need to clean some things up.”

However, several of Penn State’s key players, including Kendall White and Jonni Parker, had exceptional performances against the Badgers last year and headed into the NCAA Tournament on a high note.

White earned herself a new career-high with 26 digs in the match as Parker produced 11 kills, three blocks and an ace.

Penn State will put a strong amount of reliance on these two Nittany Lions along with other experienced teammates on Wednesday to keep the match under control.

“That’s part of sports is seeing how players are going to handle the different situations and I feel like going to Wisconsin is going to be a good test for the team,” Rose said. “I’m interested in seeing how our younger players handle the challenge.”

The past few weeks of practice have been dedicated to construction for Penn State as the Nittany Lions have tried to get in a consistent rhythm on the court.

“We controlled the ball a bit better against Rutgers and we want to continue doing so going into Wisconsin and Iowa,” Rose said. We have to continue to get a lot better as we go through conference play.”

While trying to maintain its win streak, a win on the road in the Big Ten would be a confidence boost for the Nittany Lions, but Wisconsin is going to try and stop Penn State’s momentum as much as it can.

First serve goes up at 9 p.m. in UW Field House.