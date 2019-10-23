A slow start wasn't the nail in the coffin for Penn State.

After dropping the first two sets, the No. 8 Nittany Lions rallied late to knock off the upset-hungry Illini. (18-25, 24-26, 25-18, 30-28, 15-13).

In set one, Illinois put the first points on the scoreboard and made the match 1-0 in its favor while hitting above Penn State at .385 with zero errors.

In the second set, momentum on Penn State’s side of court resulted in a battle between the two teams with each trying to maintain a steady lead.

In set three, Penn State furthered the match to four sets and turned around its performance, executing 11 kills and three aces.

With nine errors produced by Penn State in set four, this set would determine whether Penn State had enough fight to come back, or that the team could not hold on any longer.

Neck to neck in the fifth set, Penn State capitalized on the match with 10 kills and its highest hit on the night at .368.

Little rest and fast preparation

The Nittany Lions returned to Rec Hall on Sunday after its straight-set win over Michigan State to prepare rather quickly for Illinois.

After losing sets one and two, the match was on the line for Penn State, and its performance was in need of adjustment in any hope to keep the game alive.

It is not the first time this season Penn State’s performance was altered due to one day of rest. The Nittany Lions suffered a loss against Wisconsin earlier this season with the same weekly schedule of Sunday and Wednesday matches.

Illinois keeps pace

Penn State is aware of the fact that each team in Big Ten play is capable of winning, ranked or unranked.

Illinois challenged the Nittany Lions and proved its ability to play at a high level despite facing a higher-ranked opponent.

The fighting Illini executed an overall more complete and well-rounded game of volleyball compared to the team’s statistical performance.

Consistently inconsistent

Although the Fighting Illini made half the game theirs, it struggled to cap off the match as Penn State exposed Illinois for its statistical performance.

Producing 29 errors and hitting .211 on the night, Illinois’ ability to compete with the Nittany Lions for five sets showed the tenacity of competing against a top 10 team.

Penn State was in search of a rebound in set three and an average five to seven-point lead aided just that.

With a dominating performance in the third set, Penn State was able to translate the momentum into sets four and five to come back and take the match from Illinois.