Penn State’s future appears to be in good hands.
Incoming freshman Macy Van Den Elzen was selected as LehighValleyLive’s Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, the site announced Tuesday.
Congratulations to incoming freshman @macy_vde for being named @lehighvalley Girls VB Player of the Year! 🤩 https://t.co/x7uB2xi19x— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) March 10, 2020
Van Den Elzen committed to Penn State in August 2018 and is set to join a Nittany Lion team that went 27-6 this past season.