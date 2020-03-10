Penn State women's volleyball NCAA first round vs Princeton, Russ Rose
Penn State head coach Russ Rose talks to the team during a timeout during the first round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The no. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Princeton Tigers 3-0.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State’s future appears to be in good hands.

Incoming freshman Macy Van Den Elzen was selected as LehighValleyLive’s Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, the site announced Tuesday.

Van Den Elzen committed to Penn State in August 2018 and is set to join a Nittany Lion team that went 27-6 this past season.

