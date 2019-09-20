The first point of Friday’s night match against No. 6 Pitt was a service ace by Pitt’s Lexis Akeo. This small moment did not seem like much but foreshadowed what was to come.

After No. 4 Penn State fell to the Panthers, the team was at a loss for words. Each player looked to be carrying their own struggles from outside of the court prior to entering the match.

In last week’s match against No. 2 Stanford, coach Russ Rose talked about how the team’s errors had a vital part in their three-set loss. The team would give away points to the opponent, and then have to work harder to not only gain those points back, but to establish a lead for themselves.

“You should not be giving the five points at the beginning if you are going to fight at the end,” Rose said.

This trend of giving away a couple of points at a time was a trend that carried throughout the entirety of the match. Penn State would consistently let Pitt get out ahead -- whether it be in the beginning of the match or towards the closing of one -- and were unable to fight back.

Serena Gray was the only player to hit above a .300 hitting percentage with a .438. The rest of the team -- including Penn State’s leading hitter Kaitlyn Hord -- hit at no higher than a .129 and some even into the negatives.

“We never really had a chance to get into the flow of what it is we wanted to do. We did not do a very good job at getting the team ready to play, and Pitt was ready to play. We never really established a rhythm offensively. Kaitlyn [Hord] -- our leading hitter -- had only one swing in the first game,” Rose said.

Yet through rough patches, there is always something to be learned. Although Penn State was stuck in its ways for the match, it exposed them to the flaws it needs to work on prior to playing Pitt once again on Sunday on the road.

“I am disappointed in how we played. I was surprised by how we played, but that happens sometimes. You play your style, and sometimes the other team’s style exposes you for the things you do not do as well,” Rose said.

In the first set, defensive specialist Jenna Hampton jumped into the stands to save a ball for her team to keep the rally alive when Penn State was losing 20-14. Even though Penn State did not win the point, the team nonetheless persisted, even when they got loss.

“I think it describes every aspect of the type of player she is. I think for her to show that is a lot. That is what we need from everybody for every single point of every single match,” Jonni Parker said about Hampton’s play.