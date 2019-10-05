The Nittany Lions faced Iowa on Saturday night for the 54th time in program history and won with the same style it has against the Hawkeyes each year.

27 of those times were at Rec Hall and after Saturday, 28.

“I think this time around we played for each other,” Kaitlyn Hord said. “ We all kept making eye contact with each other and I think that was a main difference this year in beating Iowa again compared to others.”

Penn State is undefeated against Iowa and since Oct. 9, 1998, the Nittany Lions have claimed sweeping victories 33 times, including Saturday’s match.

“We are what we are and we have a lot of young players and a few seniors,” coach Russ Rose said. “And the reality is sometimes you want to have success and gaining that success rest on you and you can’t just wait for somebody else to do it.”

The 54 victories over Iowa define the series between the two teams, but Penn State doesn’t just walk away each year in victory without being challenged by the Hawkeyes.

“Service errors [were] definitely something that was not good tonight and it’s something we need to keep getting better at, especially at home playing Iowa and it is definitely not a stat we are proud of,” Gabby Blossom said.

Iowa rallied Penn State throughout the match to try and prove their capability of competing with the Nittany Lions and searching for its first win over Penn State in program history.

“We passed really well and our middles performed well too and that opened up the pins and allowed us to compete,” Blossom said. “When we pass, we’re a pretty good team.”

The Nittany Lions are proud of the determination they hold with Iowa and the level of competition they consistently compete at.

“We pride ourselves in going hard for balls and that’s something coach is really big about,” Blossom added. “Trying to win rallies is a huge part of volleyball no matter what team we play and that’s what makes it fun.”