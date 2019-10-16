Going to a place that is unfamiliar can be a daunting excursion. Yet Penn State makes the best of it.

With nine out of the next 14 games on the road, the Nittany Lions are going to have to adjust to life away from the comfort of Rec Hall. Missing the home crowd to help feed energy to the team will be something that the team will have to make up while they are away.

Sophomore defensive specialist Jenna Hampton described the atmosphere between being in State College versus in new arenas throughout the Big Ten conference.

“It is easy to shut out with stuff going on around you, but especially being at home it is really easy to feed off of the energy from the fans than when you are not at home,” Hampton said. “You don’t have that energy to feed off of, so you have to bring your own and really trust each other with that.”

The dynamic of games on the road is complete deviation from what the team is used to, but the focus is still on the business they need to take care of. However, with traveling to a new city comes new adventures and memories.

Middle blocker Serena Gray used a single phrase to describe the dynamic of the group when travelling on the road. Gray explained how there is a balance between the two aspects of road games.

“Business-casual. We land and we are like, ‘Okay, we are here, get sleep, take care of business and get out.’ Yet at the same time we have fun and like to go check out the farmers market and explore the cities in our free time,” Gray said.

Although being away from the business of Penn State can be challenging with missing classes and football games, the team still holds fond moments of the travel that they do. Whether it be with each other or seeing family they have not seen in a while, going on the road always brings along a new memory.

“Even though we lost to Wisconsin, I have a lot of family from there. It was really cool to see all of them there. It was cool for them to come and watch me play for the first time,” Hampton said.

“Just the feeling of getting to play in other gyms and honestly the whole travel part about it. Usually when we get there, we discover where we are at around the hotel and such. It is a good team bonding we get to do,” Allyson Cathey said.

A long journey ahead, the team values the moments spent with each other on and off the court. Whether it is taking down a team or comical relief, Penn State does it together.

“Before every game — away or here — we have the freshmen perform a little skit and usually it is like them making fun of us like things we did. Sometimes we will roast coach [Russ Rose] a little bit. He likes to pick on us during four-on-four, so one time we had this skit where one of our girls dressed up like coach pelting balls. It was hilarious,” Gray said.