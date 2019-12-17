Most programs would have trouble replacing five impactful seniors after a deep NCAA tournament run.

But for Penn State, there’s no shortage of faith in what is to come in the future.

Much of what drove the Nittany Lions’ success in 2019 was the play of its sophomores, and those second-year players — Jonni Parker, Serena Gray, Gabby Blossom and Kaitlyn Hord — will be where Penn State’s future success lies next fall.

There is no doubt that after Penn State’s final loss of the season to Stanford in the Elite Eight on Saturday, its newest alumni, Kendall White, Emily Sciorra, Tori Gorrell, Kristen Krause and Keaton Holcomb will take some of the Nittany Lions’ most successful moments with them.

But what they couldn’t walk away with was two-thirds of what has shaped Penn State into the team it was this past year and what it will continue to offer as the offseason begins.

“The youth of this team is exciting. It shows our depth when girls can come in and off the bench, and mean so much to the team’s success,” Tori Gorrell said. “Having a young team with so many talented older players leaving just means we got the chance to teach them right and have the opportunity to watch them grow.”

Much remains unpredictable for the 2020 season for Penn State, but what will bring comfort to the team when next fall rolls around is the little number of adjustments the Nittany Lions will have to make.

Parker, Gray, Blossom, Hord, Allyson Cathey and Jenna Hampton entered Penn State as part of the No. 1 recruiting class in the country two years ago.

Now, with two seasons in the Big Ten under their belt, this group is aware of what it takes to be successful at the collegiate level.

“We had a lot of young people on the floor this season and when it comes time for next season, we can’t be afraid to step up and take on that leadership role that we were taught to fill when we first joined this team,” Parker said.

For the majority of the season, four of these soon-to-be juniors were starters in almost every match and have already proved to their veteran teammates that they are ready to handle what’s in store.

Parker led Penn State in kills this season and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection. Hord also earned All-Big Ten first-team honors, as she led the Nittany Lions in hitting percentage and was a force in the middle this season.

“It’s obvious Jonni stands out on the court and she plays like a senior, which is really awesome,” Gorrell said. “And for Kaitlyn, Serena and Gabby, they have all been great leaders and are amongst the top compared to other schools at their position.”

Despite already featuring a talented and experienced squad of sophomores, two of Penn State’s newest members to the roster this season have had to adapt quickly and contribute to the Nittany Lions’ success in the regular season and the NCAA tournament.

After 39 matches and earning postseason playing time, true freshman Lauren Clark has won herself a spot in Penn State’s rotations next fall.

Clark and fellow freshman Gabby Bailey, have already made the most of their opportunities.

Clark saw the court in 21 matches in 2019. In three of those matches, she recorded a hit percentage over .500, and she finished with 44 kills on the season.

Bailey’s best performance came when she recorded a hit percentage of .750 against Rutgers.

“Lauren and Gabby have grown so much throughout the season and in good ways,” Hampton said. “When Lauren would get on the court at the beginning of the season she was a little antsy but I think her confidence has been up and down and it just shows how much fun she is having and what she is willing to do for this team as a freshman.”

Russ Rose has confidence in the group that will be representing Penn State next season. But the longtime coach also believes in his coaching staff, a unit that connects all the pieces together for this program.

“Every year I have to change my role based on the staff’s strengths,” Rose said. “But whether it’s Chris, who, outside of being my son, is very passionate about volleyball and cares a great deal about the program and for the players to get better, or Denis [Hohenshelt] and Katie [Schumacher-Cawley], I believe this program is in good hands for a long time.”