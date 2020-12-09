As freshmen playing for Penn State women’s volleyball, leading a team to its first national championship and having gone on four seasons never losing a home game may have seemed like high expectations to have.

But for former Penn State middle blocker Lauren Cacciamani, former setter Bonnie Bremner and former outside hitter Carrie Schonveld, that was the reality of their careers from 1996-1999.

In 1998, Penn State started with a perfect 30-0 regular season record and became only the second school to close out the Big Ten schedule with a 20-0 record.

However, the perfect season didn’t translate to the perfect ending, as the Nittany Lions fell short to Long Beach State in the national championship, as Cacciamani was named co-MVP and Penn State finished the season at 35-1.

But over two decades ago this week, on Dec. 10, 1999, the three seniors took the Penn State program for a historic, successful turn.

After leading the team to its first, second and third NCAA National Championship appearances in 1997, 1998 and 1999, Cacciamani, Bremner and Schonveld went on to clinch the title for Penn State in 1999, their final season.

But it was their performances in the regional semifinal that powered Penn State through the tournament.

On Dec. 10, Cacciamani, Bremner and Schonveld became not only some of the most prominent players in program history, but also set Penn State up for its most dominant NCAA tournament run at the time in a regional semifinal match en route to Penn State’s first title.

During the match against Minnesota, which was the senior trio’s second to last game at Rec Hall, Cacciamani totaled 12 kills and five blocks for the match, as Bremner completed 49 assists and Schonveld added eight digs.

With all three seniors leading under Russ Rose, Penn State went on to sweep UCLA in the regional finals 3-0, claimed a victory over Pacific in the national semifinals 3-2, and prevailed over Stanford 3-0 to take home its first national championship in program history.

That same season, Cacciamani was named MVP for the second consecutive season as Bremner became Penn State’s first ever four-time All-American.

They ended their Nittany Lion careers with three consecutive national championship appearances and one win, having never lost a single home game, going a perfect 80-0 across all four seasons.