There will be 20 fewer people to race in line on this Black Friday.

And unlike Santa’s elves, these Nittany Lions will be workshopping things a little differently this holiday season.

When the clock strikes midnight on Thanksgiving, for some, it’s time to hit the stores. But for Penn State, it will be time to hit the sack and let a Thanksgiving meal digest.

The adrenaline rush to fill up on cups of coffee, scrounge through every holiday paper to look for the best coupons and be first in line at Macy’s will be missed out on by a team that has other priorities to focus on.

Instead, the Nittany Lions will be on the court, as they plan on closing out their Big Ten season strong and preparing for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

“It just doesn’t feel like Thanksgiving, it’s different when you’re not home and instead focused on a sport,” Amanda Phegley said.

Nov. 29 isn’t just the official day of Black Friday or what is also known as “the busiest shopping day of the year.” It is Penn State’s second to last Big Ten match of the 2019 season against Wisconsin.

And these Nittany Lions are perfectly accepting of not being apart of the chaotic holiday.

“I think it’s crazy how people camp out in front of Walmart or whatever store,” Phegley said. “How do they enjoy what they are eating and actually celebrate Thanksgiving?”

The match at home against Wisconsin will be one of the more important ones of the season since it not only closes out the Big Ten season but also begins its preparation for the postseason.

Penn State will have just seven days to prepare for its first rounds of NCAAs after Friday’s match while it awaits one last Big Ten game against Minnesota the following day on Nov. 30.

The Thanksgiving weekend that most students have been able to experience has not always been enjoyed by most student athletes, especially these Nittany Lions.

For the second year in a row, Penn State’s scheduled routine will consist less of hustle and bustle in each store and more on the court.

Transitioning from a team dinner on Thursday to practice and preparation on Friday is as close to a holiday as it will get for Penn State.

But to be together doing what they love is what will make the holiday in Rec Hall feel a bit more special and homelike to this team.

“It’s honestly kind of nice when everyone is gone for the holiday and it’s very lowkey here and we just have a big team dinner before,” Kristian Krause said. “It’s nice to celebrate with the people who are my family here.”

However, experiencing the thrills of Black Friday and all it is made out to be did exist for some Nittany Lions at one point or another.

“I have had a schedule once,” Phegley said. “First my mom and I would go to Target and then Walmart and next Kohl’s. Those were the three we had to hit but I haven’t done it in a while.”

For others on the team, Black Friday was never a thing and won’t be until the college athletics slow down and time rolls around.

“Until my senior year I played basketball and I always had practice on Black Friday so I was never really able to participate in any fun activities,” Krause said, “but once the sports come to an end for me or I get the time, I can’t wait.”