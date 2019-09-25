In Wednesday’s match against Michigan State, Penn State will hold a “Silent Set” in support of the International Week of the Deaf.

All fans in attendance will receive instructions on how to cheer and applaud using sign language. Fans are expected to be silent from the start of the match until Penn State scores its ninth point.

https://twitter.com/PennStateVBALL/status/1176640455242653696

This promotion hits close to home for the Nittany Lions, as sophomore right side Jonni Parker was born with a rare condition that has severely limited her ability to hear out of either ear.

"I think this activity where we're recognizing International Week for the Deaf is a great thing," Russ Rose said. "We have a player and a manager on our team that makes this hit a little closer to home than some other teams."

This is the first time the team has held the special event.