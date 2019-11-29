A third-set momentum shift kept Penn State’s hopes for a Big Ten title alive.

In the last week of regular-season matches, redemption wins are helpful to propel the team forward into post-season games. On Friday that was the case.

No. 7 Penn State defeated No. 5 Wisconsin in five sets (19-25, 15-25, 25-12, 25-22, 15-11) in the team’s last weekend at home and will clinch at least a share of the Big Ten title with a win over Minnesota on Saturday.

In set one, momentum shifted back and forth but landed on Wisconsin’s side of the net. The Nittany Lion’s recorded a hit percentage nearly half that of Wisconsin’s hitting for .640. Wisconsin produced 18 kills compared to Penn State’s 14.

In set two, Penn State struggled to find a set rhythm, which resulted in being unable to run the middles — a powerful play used on the Nittany Lions offense. At the end of the second set, Penn State had a hitting percentage of .105 compared to Wisconsin’s .395.

In set three, Penn State turned the match around. Wisconsin finished the set with a hit percentage of .000 compared to Penn State’s .556.

The same performance by the Nittany Lions continued into the final two sets. With 11 kills and six blocks in set four and another .500 and higher hit percentage in set five-set Penn State up to take the final two sets and the match.

A challenge changes momentum

A challenge called by Wisconsin against a kill by Serena Gray ended Penn State’s momentum and determined the outcome of set one.

In the middle of set one, with the match tied at 14-14, Sheffield challenged a call that was in favor of Penn State.

Wisconsin lost the challenge but won momentum back on its side.

This allowed Wisconsin to sustain its momentum it had 50 performance of set one before the call and finish the set in dominance 25-19.

This affected Penn State’s performance rolling into the second set but not for the entirety of the match.

Unable to control Rettke

The root of Wisconsin's dominating performance came from its middle blocker Dana Rettke.

Ranked third in the Big Ten for kills per set at 3.92, Rettke capitalized and made it nearly impossible for the Nittany Lions to find any comeback throughout the match.

The junior closed in on almost every set on Penn State with 16 kills, a hit percentage of .314 and 13 total blocks on the night.

Third-set turnaround

Penn State couldn’t compete with the Badgers early in Friday’s match but the Nittany Lions were a different team in set three.

As Wisconsin gained momentum and continued to dominate over the Nittany Lions in sets one and two, it’s veteran team statistically outperformed Penn State’s.

In the first two sets, Wisconsin had seven fewer attack errors than the Nittany Lions along with a higher hit percentage of nearly double and a total of 10 more kills.

But Kaitlyn Hord held down Penn State’s confidence and offense.

At the start of set four, Hord recorded a hit percentage of .625 as Tori Gorrell and Jonni Parker each produced 13 kills on the night.

The three Nittany Lions carried Penn State’s offense through the rest of the match racking up a total of 62 kills and recorded a hit percentage of .244 on the night.