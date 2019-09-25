In Wednesday night’s match, No. 5 Penn State struggled in silence. After opening up the match in recognition of International Week of the Deaf, the Nittany Lions had a hard time getting momentum going from the beginning to the end of the match.

Penn State has gotten into the habit of fighting back in the beginning of matches, and started this match with nothing different. Yet the Nittany Lion— through the struggles and slow starts — came out victorious, defeating Michigan State in three straight sets to open up conference play (26-24, 25-21, 25-18).

In the opening set, Penn State dug itself in an early hole which resulted in the team having to use a lot of energy from the beginning. Throughout the set, Penn State would go through waves of getting close to taking ahold of the lead, and then falling behind.

In the second set, Penn State had five service errors in the handful of overall errors the team made. Yet the Spartans struggled even more, and the errors Michigan State created helped Penn State to win another set.

Penn State played its cleanest set of volleyball in the match in the final set. With no service errors and going on two to three point-scoring runs was able to push Penn State along to have another straight-set win.

Here are three takeaways from tonight’s match:

Michigan State waited for Penn State to mess up

For the majority of the game, Michigan State made Penn State earn its points. However, Michigan State was struggling itself.

During the third set, at one point the Spartans had a hitting percentage of .065. By the end of the match, the team had a total of 12 service errors and 22 attack errors.

Jonni Parker killed the match

Parker came out swinging from the beginning of the match, and did not let an error ruin her spirits. She ended the night with .343 hitting percentage with a total of 16 kills.

Although she had 4 errors, she had two service aces and no blocking errors throughout the match. Parker racked up a total of 20 points compared to her teammates who did not score more than 10 points.

Errors, errors, errors

On both ends of the ball, both teams struggled to get into a steady rhythm. In the second set alone, both teams combined to have a total of 28 errors -- 12 of them being service errors.

Yet the problem of racking up more errors than fingers began in the first set. Both teams combined had a total of 25 errors -- the total number of points scored in a set.