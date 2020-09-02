Three years ago this week, Penn State pulled off an important win over a rival volleyball powerhouse on Sept. 1, 2017, in the early stages of a perennial march toward a potential national championship.

Led by an all-around performance from senior Abby Detering, the No. 5 ranked Penn State team grinded out a four-set win over the No. 1 ranked Stanford Cardinal on a neutral court at Texas A&M.

The win helped the Nittany Lions jump to No. 3 later in the week and they became the first team to beat Stanford in 293 days, ending their 13-match win streak.

Detering, who was often featured solely as a setter in the years prior, was thrust into a larger offensive role at the beginning of the 2017 season.

While performing in a less experienced position against the top team in the nation, she adapted quickly, racking up the volleyball equivalent of a triple-double with 11 kills, 23 assists and 10 digs.

Detering attributed much of her success to her experience as a setter, which helped her learn how to avoid blocks at the net.

"I think my setter training has helped me with my new role on the offense," Detering told GoPSUSports after the game. "When we train, we are constantly looking where the block is, and trying to avoid it, and I believe that experience has helped me get better as a hitter."

The Nittany Lions narrowly won the opening set of the match, taking the set with a score of 26-24 and eventually proving much more dominant in the second set.

Penn State went on to take the second set with a 25-17 advantage and recorded its team high 16 kills in the set.

Nearing the end of the match, after dropping the third set 25-18, Penn State finally pulled through and put the game away in the final moments, with a definitive 25-19 tally.

The Nittany Lions were efficient on both sides of the ball at the net, holding an advantage over the Cardinal in both hitting percentage and total blocks.

Joining Detering in the Nittany Lions’ offensive onslaught was senior Ali Frantti and junior Haleigh Washington who each contributed 10 kills, as well as senior Simone Lee who had 11 kills.

Washington’s 10 kills on 16 attempts led to her recording a hitting percentage of .625. Both Lee and Washington also finished the season as first team All-Americans.

On the defensive side, the team was led by a standout performance from libero and second team All-American, Kendall White. White tallied 20 digs on the night as Franti contributed 14 digs to the team's total tally of 65.

