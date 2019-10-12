Arguably one of the most exciting times of volleyball season is when conference play begins.

Opening conference play in the Big Ten, however, is more stressful than exciting, especially when anticipation turns into actually having to play those games.

With conference play being the determining factor for most teams if they want to enter the NCAA Tournament at the end of the season, it places a premium on these conference games.

Six Big Ten teams — including Penn State — are in the AVCA Top 25 this week, and one more team received votes.

No. 8 Penn State is currently 5-1 in conference play, but for the Nittany Lions there has been a combination of both blowouts and close matches.

The Nittany Lions still have to face several competitive teams — such as Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois — and will need to keep playing at a high level to keep momentum on their side.

Coach Russ Rose knows the level of intensity that the Big Ten conference brings every year. With teams battling each other out for a spot in the tournament, who will be in those spots still remains unknown.

“Everybody in the Big Ten can beat everybody in the Big Ten in my opinion,” Rose said. “So what you have to do is separate the fact that there are 20 matches in the conference schedule and they all have the same value and you need to be ready to play.”

For the players, there is something about the Big Ten that is significantly different from the rest of the conferences — the competition will be intense and present every time the team walks into a match, which requires Penn State to be hyper-focused and super prepared every time out.

Senior libero Kendall White and sophomore right side hitter Jonni Parker hail from Indiana and Ohio -- both growing up surrounded by the Big Ten atmosphere.

For White and Parker, what makes Penn State different in the conference is what they display beyond just skill.

“Respecting every single opponent,” White added. “Because Big Ten is the best conference in volleyball, you need to respect every team that steps onto the court, everyone is going to fight.”

The closeness of the last two Big Ten conference plays against Maryland and Ohio State have been a little close to comfort, but the team is learning when to shut down teams when given the opportunity.

It is still too early to tell what will the rest of the season bring for Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten, but Rose recognizes the importance of appreciating the victories as they come.

“I think everybody is talented and you have to close the door if you can close the door and not be surprised if somebody gets hot and comes back,” Rose said. “If we can beat a conference opponent 3-0, I think it’s a really good effort by our kids tonight.”