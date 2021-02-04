Penn State's previously postponed matches against Ohio State have been rescheduled.

After being originally slated to face the Buckeyes in January, the Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus Feb. 17 and host Ohio State March 3 at Rec Hall.

Penn State is currently ranked ninth by the NCAA while the Buckeyes are unranked.

The Nittany Lions also postponed their matches against Michigan and they have yet to been rescheduled. The blue and white is set to begin its season with a pair of home matches Feb. 5 and 6 against Illinois.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's volleyball ranked No. 9 in latest AVCA poll Despite a delay to the start of a new season for Penn State women’s volleyball, the team is …