Penn State women's volleyball NCAA second round vs Towson, starting lineup huddles pregame
Buy Now

Penn State’s starting lineup huddles up before the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament at Rec Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The No. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Towson Tigers 3-1.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State's previously postponed matches against Ohio State have been rescheduled.

After being originally slated to face the Buckeyes in January, the Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus Feb. 17 and host Ohio State March 3 at Rec Hall.

Penn State is currently ranked ninth by the NCAA while the Buckeyes are unranked.

The Nittany Lions also postponed their matches against Michigan and they have yet to been rescheduled. The blue and white is set to begin its season with a pair of home matches Feb. 5 and 6 against Illinois.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

 

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags