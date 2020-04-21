Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

As the ball hit the floor of the court in Oklahoma City, Penn State’s dynasty continued for another year.

The Nittany Lions took down BYU in straight sets in the 2014 National Championship game to claim their sixth title in the last eight years and the seventh championship in program history.

The victory also gave Penn State more National Championships than any other women’s volleyball program in history.

Penn State hadn’t lost an NCAA title match since 1998 and dominated from start to finish against the Cougars to claim the back-to-back championships.

Penn State trailed 6-3 early in the first set, but later took a 9-7 lead and never let it go, winning the first set 25-21.

Aiyana Whitney and Megan Courtney led the way for the Nittany Lions, each tallying 11 kills.

Courtney later earned Most Outstanding Player honors for the NCAA Tournament.

Nia Grant added nine kills and four blocks for Penn State while AVCA Division II Player of the Year Micha Hancook dished out 36 assists, five digs, one block and a service ace.

Penn State rallied from behind in the second set, eventually taking it 26-24, as BYU was forced to hold off two set point attempts.

The third set, however, was all Penn State as the Nittany Lions jumped out to a 13-7 lead, forcing the Cougars to call a timeout.

The Nittany Lions eventually took a 20-9 lead in the set and ended up rolling to a 25-14 victory to complete the straight-set win.

This was the third time that Penn State won in straight sets in the title game.

Penn State hit .233 percent in the match and forced BYU to hit just .134 percent.

