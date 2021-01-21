After a 27-6 year in 2019, Russ Rose returns zero true seniors.

In 2019, Penn State’s five seniors led the team to a fruitful campaign that ended with a loss in the regional final of the NCAA Tournament.

With those key contributors now gone, the Nittany Lions will look at some new players to take them to another successful season.

Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Clark appeared in 21 of the team’s 33 matches last season and started four of them. Getting that experience as a freshman could set Clark up for success this year.

Graduate student opposite hitter Hannah Flowers could also be a positive addition to the team.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Flowers attended Memphis and was voted first-team All-AAC and was a pre-season All-AAC selection during her junior year. She was also an All-AAC second team selection during her sophomore year.

Also looking to contribute to the team this year are a trio of juniors including setter/opposite hitter Jonni Parker and middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Serena Gray. All three have seen substantial playing time since their freshman years.

Jonni Parker

From the moment she put on a blue-and-white uniform, Parker was an integral piece of the Nittany Lion program’s puzzle.

Parker already has a number of awards under her belt, including being named an AVCA third-team All-American and voted the Northeast Region Freshman of the Year.

Alongside those accolades, she made Volleyball Magazine’s All-Northeast Team, and the Big Ten named her Freshman of the Year as well as being an All-Big Ten selection.

During Parker’s sophomore year, she was named an AVCA honorable mention All-American and was voted to the All-Northeast Region first team.

Her stats have also continued to improve, with 351 kills and 421.5 points her freshman year and 386 kills and 463 points her sophomore year.

Kaitlyn Hord

Like Parker, Hord made an impact right off the bat.

Hord is also a seasoned veteran despite only being a junior, playing 32 matches her freshman year and starting in all 33 her sophomore year.

During her freshman year, Hord led the team with a .383 hitting percentage and had six matches with double-digit kills.

Like Parker, Hord was also named an AVCA honorable mention All-American. Similarly, she was voted to the AVCA All-Northeast Region Team and was selected to the All-Big Ten second team and Big-Ten All-Freshman Team.

As a sophomore, Hord earned a spot on the AVCA All-America first team, the All-Big Ten first team and the All-Northeast Region Team.

Serena Gray

After a season-ending injury as a freshman, Gray came back with a vengeance in 2019.

Gray played in 30 matches her freshman year before her season was cut short, but then started all 33 matches her sophomore year.

She finished second on the team with 317 kills in her second season, along with getting double-digit kills in 14 matches.

