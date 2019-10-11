Double-digit errors have yet to hold Penn State back from a win, which proves at least in Penn State's case, that the box score doesn't always tell the full story.

In Friday night’s match against Maryland, No.8 Penn State was able to come out on top and once again overcome one of its main obstacles at this point in the season.

It is understood there are many factors that play a role in the result of a match for any sports team. Recently, errors have been one of those factors for the Nittany Lions.

But whether it is costing Penn State the match or has little effect on the results, it is what the team is currently focused on when preparing for games.

“We have had matches where we won the statistics and lost the match and others where we have been outperformed on a statistical platform and won the match,” coach Russ Rose said. “So sometimes the stats are a reflection of maybe one or two games that were lopsided but are presented at the end of the match to make it look only one way.”

In two of Penn State’s recent wins against Michigan State and Rutgers, an unusually high amount of errors, service errors in particular, had little restriction on Penn State winning each match.

A total of 16 errors against Michigan State, 12 against Rutgers and 19 after Friday’s five-set win against the Terrapins have been some of Penn State’s highest produced matches in terms of these errors.

Rose believes that success in a sport is not always derived from stats but is aware the team needs to strengthen its serve game and limit the amount of errors.

“Clearly we know the importance of our errors that played into games,” Rose said. “I mean we were hitting over .400 against Iowa and the score was 20-19 so the fact that we were missing five or six serves a game was the same thing as when Iowa got five or six more kills a game.”

An unbalanced statistical platform was once again the case for Penn State against Maryland but the blue and white pulled through a battle of momentum hitting only .237 on the night.

“Certainly sports success a lot of times is based on doing what you do well and limiting errors so rally score in volleyball is a real big factor,” Rose said. “And so we battled, even when they had an answer for everything we did.”

Penn State remains determined to work around enhancing this aspect of performance in order to stay competitive in Big Ten play.

“It was a typical Big Ten match where you have to play really hard until the end but we are going to have to play a lot better if we plan to beat other teams,” Rose said. “I don’t think we are good in a lot of areas.”