It’s been three seasons since Penn State last took home the Big Ten Championship, but expectations remain high for a program that is among the nation’s best.

Last season, six schools from the Big Ten earned spots in the NCAA Tournament, and the conference continues to be one of the most competitive in the entire country.

The Nittany Lions’ start to the season, originally a weekend slate at Michigan, has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution” according to a release.

While you wait, here’s our staff’s predictions heading into the 2021 season.

Andrew DelSignore

Projected finish:

Wisconsin Nebraska Minnesota Penn State Purdue Michigan Illinois Ohio State Michigan State Northwestern Maryland Iowa Indiana Rutgers

Conference tournament champion: Wisconsin

Big Ten Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Hord, Penn State

Kaitlyn Hord is going into her third season with the Nittany Lions, and will be a key feature in Russ Rose’s game plan.

Last year, the middle blocker was named to the AVCA All-America first team and All-Big Ten first team.

During her sophomore season, she started all 33 matches Penn State played and led the team in hitting percentage with a .440.

If Hord continues improving as she has the past two seasons, the Big Ten could be seeing the player of the year award go to the middle blocker from Penn State.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Taylor Landfair, Minnesota

Taylor Landfair joins Minnesota’s program after a spectacular high school career, ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school.

Not only did Landfair have impressive high school stats — considering she had 479 kills and a .336 hit percentage in 2019 alone — but she was also the youngest player to be a part of USA Volleyball's 2017 FIVB 18U World Championship team.

If Landfair brings a spark to Minnesota’s team as she did during her high school career, she could bring home the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

Big Ten Setter of the Year: Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin

Sydney Hilley made her mark during the 2019 campaign for the Badgers as one of the team's best players.

She was named the Big Ten’s Setter of the Year in 2019 and remains one of the top players at her position.

Another impressive season could see Hilley retain her crown.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Dana Rettke, Wisconsin

One Badger who had an incredible season last year and is poised for another is Dana Rettke.

She will finish off her senior season as a middle blocker for the Badgers after posting 48 solo blocks and 175 total digs over her past three years with the team. In total, Rettke has logged a total of 495 total blocks over the span of her career.

Some previous accolades that Rettke has received through her first three years as a Badger include her being named the 2019-20 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, as well as being an AVCA first-team All-American selection the past three years.

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Russ Rose, Penn State

One can’t bring up this conversation without mentioning Russ Rose. Heading the team for over 41 seasons, he has the accolades to back up why he is one of the best coaches in the nation.

Since taking the head job at Penn State, Rose has brought home seven national championships and 17 Big Ten Championships. Rose even had a stretch where he won four straight National Titles between 2007 and 2010.

With an overall record of 1,299-212, it would come as no surprise to see Rose back in the running for this award by the end of the season.

Jack Flanagan

Projected finish

Wisconsin Nebraska Penn State Minnesota Purdue Michigan State Michigan Ohio State Illinois Indiana Northwestern Maryland Iowa Rutgers

Conference tournament champion: Wisconsin

Big Ten Player of the Year: Dana Rettke, Wisconsin

The 2019 season was a dominant one for Dana Rettke, earning numerous accolades to her name.

Rettke has compiled a staggering amount of accolades throughout her career, and this season should provide her with even more hardware to take home.

Her active career hitting percentage mark of .420 is the best in the country, and her equally elite blocking ability has made Rettke one of the best all-around players in the country.

Wisconsin brings back another strong team in 2021, and that support should allow Rettke to finish her collegiate volleyball career with one last record-breaking season.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Taylor Landfair, Minnesota

Coming out of high school, Taylor Landfair was ranked by many as the No.1 prospect in the class of 2020.

If Landfair can adjust to the difficulty of playing in the highly competitive Big Ten, she should contribute for the Golden Gophers immediately and demonstrate why she was such a coveted prospect coming out of Plainfield, Illinois.

Big Ten Setter of the Year: Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin

Much like her Badger teammate Rettke, the 2019 season was a special one for Sydney Hilley. She ranked fourth in the nation and first in the Big Ten in assists per set, and she was named a first team All-American and All-Big Ten selection.

Hilley climbed the Wisconsin career leaderboard in a few different statistics last season, as she currently sits fourth in program history in career assists and sixth in career double-doubles.

Hilley’s ability to set up her teammates throughout her career has been second to none in the Big Ten, and fans should expect nothing less this season as Hilley enters her final season at Wisconsin.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Kylie Murr, Ohio State

The last three winners of the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year have all come from Penn State, but this year the award could be heading to a different university’s program.

As only a freshman in 2019, Kylie Murr set Ohio State single season records in both digs and digs per set, leading the entire Big Ten in those categories.

The Buckeyes didn’t have the success they might’ve been hoping for in 2019, but with Murr rising as a defensive star in the Big Ten, the team and its sophomore specialist have higher expectations coming into the new season.

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Russ Rose, Penn State

Each season presents new challenges for coaches across the Big Ten, even ones who’ve been at the same school for 41 years. For Russ Rose, this year’s obstacle is experience.

Without any seniors on this year's roster and three transfers from other universities, this team will rely heavily on Rose’s unmatched resume.

If the Nittany Lions find themselves near the top of the Big Ten when this season comes to a close, it’ll be hard to argue against Rose winning this award for the second year in a row and sixth time in his career.

Kailee Warner

Projected finish

Wisconsin Penn State Nebraska Minnesota Illinois Purdue Michigan Ohio State Michigan State Northwestern Iowa Maryland Indiana Rutgers

Conference tournament champion: Wisconsin

Big Ten Player of the Year: Jonni Parker, Penn State

A leader of the blue and white, junior Jonni Parker has played every match for the Nittany Lions since her freshman year.

She has numerous collegiate awards that she has earned since the start of her career, and her statistics continue to improve each year.

This season shouldn't be any different.

Parker was selected as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018, so it is only fitting she continues her upward trajectory by winning the conference’s top award this season.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Kalynn Meyer, Nebraska

Kalynn Meyer comes to Nebraska with a state title, a first-team All-American selection and a two-time athlete of the year selection to her credit.

Meyer holds the kills per set record at her high school with 5.6 and was also named the No. 4 middle blocker in the country by PrepVolleyball.co.

She ended her high school career with a .389 hitting percentage, 77 blocks and 59 service aces.

Big Ten Setter of the Year: Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin

Sydney Hilley, the 2018 Setter of the Year, is no stranger to Big Ten award season.

Hilley was an All-Big Ten selection her sophomore and junior years, and has been a top player at her position during her tenure with the Badgers.

Other then Big Ten titles, Hilley also holds several Wisconsin records, such as assists per set in a season and assists per set in Big Ten-only matches.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Regan Pittman, Minnesota

Regan Pittman will look to anchor Minnesota as she returns for her redshirt senior season.

Pittman, a 6-foot-5 middle blocker, has a total of 124 digs and has been playing since her true freshman season.

A strong fifth campaign could see her further bolstering her resume with a Defensive Player of the Year nod.

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Russ Rose, Penn State

This will be Russ Rose's 42nd season with the Nittany Lions as their head coach. He has an NCAA-record seven national titles, as well as 17 Big Ten championships under his belt.

Every national title the Nittany Lions have received has been under his tutelage.

Rose has never had a season with less than 22 wins and has a total of 1,299 career wins, which puts him above every other Division I coach.