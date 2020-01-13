Penn State may have an abundance of talent currently on its roster, but it has plenty more waiting in the wings.

Two of the program’s top incoming student-athletes were recognized as the Gatorade Volleyball Player of the year in their respective states.

Both Annie Cate Fitzpatrick (Florida) and Macy Van Den Elzen (Pennsylvania) are a part of Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class.

Fitzpatrick finished her final high school season with 425 kills, 250 digs, 56 blocks and 31 service aces.

Elzen tallied 410 kills, 144 digs, 71 service aces and 50 blocks over the course of the season.