No. 8 Penn State returns home this week, looking to add to its current win streak against a middling Illinois team that’s currently sitting at around .500.

The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State on Sunday, and face off against the Illini on Wednesday, giving Penn State a mere three days to prepare.

The last time that the Nittany Lions played on a Wednesday was the last time the team lost, suffering a defeat on the road against a robust Wisconsin team that also defeated Illinois.

However, since that point, Penn State has been on a five-game win streak, and looking more and more dominant each match.

A Wednesday night game signifies a short week of practice, which can often take a toll on both players and coaches.

Illinois is 4-4 in conference play thus far, and have only won three away games this season. The Fighting Illini are eighth in the Big Ten at the moment, but have already played the harder half of their season, with Penn State being the only currently ranked team they play for the rest of the regular season.

As a unit, the Nittany Lion defense has been exceeding expectations, and looks to continue against an Illinois offense with a lot of potential.

Illinois averages roughly 13 kills per set, and boasts over 100 more kills on the season than the Penn State.

The blocking play by the Nittany Lions has been a huge factor of late, and Penn State’s two starting middles are first and fifth in hitting percentage in the Big Ten.

With team assist stats rising almost weekly, Penn State’s setting play has been exceptional, and should help the team score efficiently throughout the match.

If Penn State is able to keep errors to a minimum, defeating Illinois should be a very manageable task. The Nittany Lions are undefeated this year in games where they have committed 20 or less errors, and seemingly have the edge on Illinois in talent already.

Penn State will take on Illinois at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night at Rec Hall.