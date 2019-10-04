Penn State sophomore setter Gabby Blossom has already proven that she is no stranger to quarterbacking an offense under pressure.

Blossom’s elite performance of late is exactly why she has been chosen to be this week’s Daily Collegian Athlete of the Week.

She has shown that she is comfortable being a catalyst on the court and continues to find her teammates for clutch kills all throughout the match.

Although the team suffered a loss on the road to Wisconsin this week, Blossom was a bright spot for Penn State, marking a season-high three kills in a dominant three set win over Rutgers this past weekend.

Even though the outcome of the Wisconsin game was not in favor of the Nittany Lions, Blossom was a main contributor to the resistance, putting up 38 assists and marking 10 digs against the hard-nosed defense of the Badgers.

Blossom’s success this season has not come as a surprise to many, as she proved her talent early on in the year, putting up a career-high 52 assists against No. 3 Stanford in the team’s sixth match of the season.

She has recorded a whopping 97 assists so far in Big Ten play, a huge step up from her 2018 campaign, when she assisted only 86 times over the course of the whole season.

As the team ventures deeper into Big Ten play, look for Blossom to continue her role as a top contributor on offense as the Nittany Lions look to get back to their winning ways.