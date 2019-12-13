Penn State traveled out to Palo Alto, California for the Sweet Sixteen to take on Cincinnati on Friday night as the Nittany Lions are looking continue their NCAA Tournament run.

The Nittany Lions took on a Cincinnati squad which upset the No. 6 seeded Pitt, in the previous round meaning Penn State couldn't avenge its loss to the Panthers earlier this year.

Still, Penn State got the win it was looking for In a back-and-forth match, as the Nittany Lions squeezed out a five-set victory thanks to strong a performance by Tori Gorrell and are headed to the Elite Eight.

In the first set, Penn State recorded a hit percentage of .192 and could not maintain its presence. Although Penn State had an early lead in the match, the Bearcats collectively gained control and generated more of a lead in the middle of the set, producing 13 kills and took the set.

In set two, Cincinnati had 10 kills compared to Penn State’s 17, which ultimately played a large part in Penn State claiming the second to push for more sets.

In the third set, Penn State turned back to old ways, and played timidly. The Nittany Lions had 30 total attacks compared to the Bearcat’s 35 total attacks that ultimately had a large part in the overall score.

In the fourth set, Penn State looked to be unstoppable. With hitting .565 in the fourth set, Penn State was able to maintain a rhythm ready to push the match to a fifth set.

During the fifth set, both teams were neck and neck yet Penn State was able to play gritty defense to come out on top to move onto the Regional Finals.

Here are three takeaways from tonight’s match:

Service errors remain Penn State’s weakness

A season long obstacle for the Nittany Lions returned once again in the third round of NCAA tournament.

In the third set, Emily Sciorra committed Penn State’s 14th service error of the night, and its fourth service error of the third set.

These errors proved to be costly in the early part of the match for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State struggled from the back line the entire match and in the first two sets, it registered 10 service errors, an aspect of the Nittany Lions performance that damaged any sort of momentum.

In the fourth set — which was Penn State’s most complete set of the match — the Nittany Lions only committed one service error and played without making mistakes.

But in the final set, Penn State limited its mistakes from the service line on its way to a victory.

Clark fills in for Cathey

One of Penn State’s more inexperienced players made the most of an NCAA tournament opportunity.

Lauren Clark’s performance was a key part of Penn State’s victory on Friday.

The freshman was named a starter against the Bearcats over sophomore Allyson Cathey, who is battling an injury, and Cincinnati struggled to shut her down.

Clark has been an impactful player for the second half of Penn State’s season and continued to contribute her youthful dominance.

Clark finished the match with four kills, two digs and two blocks in her third NCAA tournament match.

Thompson and Mallion lead the way for Cincinnati

Penn State struggled to slow down Cincinnati’s offense for most of the match, and the Bearcats’ top hitters were kept the match close.

Jordan Thompson led the Cincinnati attack with 30 kills on 68 total attacks, and hitting for a percentage of .300.

Most of her success came in the second and third sets. Thompson was responsible for nine kills in the second set and 11 kills in the third set, including the kill that won the third set and gave the Bearcats a 2-1 lead.

She was helped by Maria Mallon, who ended the match with 19 kills on 38 total attacks, which was second-most on the team. Mallon also had 15 digs to lead the team in the loss.