Penn State was able to impose its will over Rutgers in spurts throughout the game, which was enough for a quick and breezy three-set win.

Headlined by a strong collective performance, especially in the front row, Penn State came out on top 25-15, 25-20 and 25-14

The first set featured shades of the Michigan State game, with both teams committing a hefty amount of errors. However, the Nittany Lions found their groove, especially in the serving department, to pull away mid-set. Rutgers continued to be error-laden as it eventually fell 25-15 in the first set.

In the second set, Penn State was able to find its next gear earlier on, coming back from down two to leading 11-6 before the first Rutgers timeout. Serena Gray took charge throughout the set, registering four kills and helped keep the point differential at around five. A late-set five-point surge was met by Rutgers’ resilience, but Penn State was able to finish up 25-20.

The third set saw the Nittany Lions attaining the lead and maintaining it into mid-set, where Rutgers called a timeout at the 17-11 mark. Penn State then cruised to a 25-14 set.

Strong collective front row play

Penn State relied on different members on its front row today for the win. Jonni Parker still led the team with 12 kills, but other players also chipped in with stellar performances.

Gray and Kaitlyn Hord had eight and seven kills respectively, while both hitting over .500. Allyson Cathey also had seven kills.

Opening up opportunities

Russ Rose relied on a few younger players as the second set broke open midway through. Although the margin shrank late in the set, Rose still kept the likes of Macall Peed, Emily Oerther and Lauren Clark on the court.

This team has its fair share of youth and if Rose can find spots for feature players like Peed, Oerther and Clark, it will benefit the squad later in the season and mostly in the near future.

Class of 99

The NCAA-winning 1999 Penn State, headlined by AVCA National Player of the Year Lauren Cacciamani, was commemorated in-between the second and the third sets.

This is the 20th anniversary of Rose and Penn State’s first National Championship team in women’s volleyball. Six more editions of the team followed as Rose cemented his legacy as one of the premier coaches in women’s volleyball.