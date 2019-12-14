No.11 Penn State traveled to California this weekend to take on Pac-12 champion and national powerhouse No. 3 Stanford in the quarterfinals of this year’s NCAA tournament.

While slow starts have been a bit of an issue for the Nittany Lions in the past, they started this match on fire, building a lead early in the first set. A 4-0 run by Stanford brought it a bit closer, but Russ Rose responded promptly with a quick timeout call to give Penn State a minute to catch its breath.

However, Rose’s efforts were to no avail, as a 6-2 Stanford run directly following the timeout gave the Cardinal a win on the set.

Stanford was the team with the hot hand in the second set. The Cardinal looked dominant throughout the entirety of the second set, ultimately winning by a vast 10 point margin against a tired-looking Nittany Lion defense to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third set didn’t look very different from the second, with a hungry Stanford team feasting on the blue and white defense from the start. A late 4-1 Penn State run looked like it may be the start of something, but Stanford stayed strong, and any Nittany Lion comeback efforts that had sprung quickly fizzled as the Cardinal won the set, knocking Penn State out of the tournament and advancing to the final four.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s season-ending match.

High quality play from both sides

As Stanford was the first ranked team to face Penn State in the tournament this year, it is reasonable to expect that the players were held to a standard a bit higher than usual.

Although the Nittany Lions found themselves playing from behind for the majority of the match, they kept the stat sheet relatively close for a sweep.

Penn State marked 95 total attacks next to Stanford’s 99, and four service aces to Stanford’s five.

Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer an offensive standout

Stanford’s senior outside hitter Kathryn Plummer was a standout offensive presence for the Cardinal against a tough Nittany Lion defense.

At 6-foot-6, Plummer dominated the net, with 24 kills in 43 total attacks. Plummer hit .512 against Penn State, and accounted for a third of Stanford’s total points.

This past regular season, Plummer ranked 10th in the country in kills per set, averaging nearly five.

End of the road for the blue and white, much to look forward to

After a crushing three-set defeat to Stanford, the Nittany Lions now find themselves done for the year.

Stanford is now set to advance to the final four, where they will take on Minnesota for a berth in the national championship.

While the year didn’t end exactly how Penn State hoped, their team is one of the most youthful in the Big Ten, with 15 out of 20 current players set to return to the roster next season, bringing back a lot of the same firepower seen this year.