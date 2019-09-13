On game days, Jenna Hampton folds her left sock, but not the right one. She picks the pineapples and grapes out of her mixed fruit cup, but nothing else.

Certain members of the Penn State roster will do anything to ensure success, even if it’s creating habits that resemble superstitions.

But the Nittany Lions don’t take the perceived effect their habits have on the game too literally.

To Penn State, it’s just about ensuring the players find their comfort zone before the first serve takes place — even if it takes strange habits to get there.

Sophomore middle blocker Serena Gray is hardly the only athlete who uses music as a method of getting in the right mental state to play a game.

But when she wears her headphones during warm ups, her music choice is consistent — and unique.

“Before games I listen to a lot of music and [R&B singer] Daniel Caesar gets me hype,” Gray said. “A lot of people like to listen to hype music, I listen to Daniel Caesar.”

But Gray’s adherence to routine doesn’t end with pregame song selection.

“Every time before I serve, I do a one, two, three bounce, spin it in my hand, pop it up a couple times, I’ll breathe, stare at the point on the court, and serve.”

But don’t call it a superstition.

“It’s definitely more of a comfort thing when getting your mind right and focused for the game,” freshman outside hitter Gabi Bailey said.

These athletes do not find their pregame rituals unique or odd, but instead a traditional norm to boost confidence.

Hampton’s comfort is based on the energy she gets from certain foods. As for teammate Allyson Cathey, it is more about her shoe game rather than fuel.

“I think mentally it helps me perform better when I tie my shoes really tight because in my mind it makes me feel like I’m going to jump higher,” Cathey said.

It’s easy to see how a player can be affected by an interrupted routine — in Penn State’s case, when the wrong fruit is eaten or those shoes are not tied tightly enough.

For Penn State’s student athletes, habits are more fun than they are a tool for achieving greatness.

When the freshmen asked why certain little things were done in warmups before games, senior Keaton Holcomb told her teammates, “I don’t know, we have been doing these things that people don’t even notice since I have been here and there really is no certain reason why.”

Holcomb, a Texas native, missed the 2018 season, but still remains true to her belief this year in keeping her necklace on until she changes into her jersey. For Holcomb, it’s all about feeling at ease when she steps on the court.

“I have it on with my warmups and it’s been my thing for a very long time,” Holcomb said. “Sometimes I have to tell the refs over and over it is just what I do.”

Increasing the expectations of competing or winning a match is not the purpose of these pre-game rituals for the Nittany Lions, but instead a method of boosting confidence.

When a match ends in victory for Penn State, there is no such thing as lucky or a superstition that helped get them there — a team filled with the talent Russ Rose’s squad boasts doesn’t have to depend on a superstition to be No. 6 in the country and 4-0 in the start to a season.

“I don’t think it’s a shush-shush thing, but it is definitely a part of our routine and just helps us not freak out,” Holcomb said.

Whether the women have pre-game or in-match rituals that are noticeable to others or not, things work differently for Rose.

Rose would consider himself to be superstitious, but his own superstitious are shrouded in secrecy and take place more so as a celebration.

“If we have a big match and we win I might occasionally smoke a cigar,” Rose said. “I probably have some superstitions, but I wouldn’t share them anyway.”