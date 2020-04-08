Editor's Note: With college sports currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Daily Collegian will preview what Penn State fans can look forward to in the fall, when sports are scheduled to return.

The 2020 season will be another shot for Penn State to prove it is still a top volleyball program.

Even though the Nittany Lions still have a few months to wait until the first serve takes place, the position they are in during the offseason has them heading in the right direction.

This past season after competing in the NCAA Tournament for their 39th consecutive year, the Nittany Lions said goodbye to some of their most elite talents that have contributed to the past four years of success.

Penn State will have to replace three-time All-American Kendall White and middle blocker Tori Gorrell.

White’s departure creates a particularly big gap to fill, with her having played in every match since her freshman year and setting a program record for career digs of 1,994.

However, Russ Rose signing another four-year contract in February brings some consistency to the program.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

It will be Rose’s 41st year as head coach for the Nittany Lions. He will enter the 2020 season with 1,299 career wins, 104 of which have come in the NCAA Tournament.

Another sign of hope comes from the promising young talent on last season's roster.

In 2018, the country's top recruiting class included freshman Jonni Parker, Kaitlyn Hord, Allyson Cathey, Serena Gray and Gabby Blossom — a group that became essential to Penn State’s success in 2019’s regular season and postseason.

Two-time All Americans, Parker and Hord, will now become the core of Penn State’s offense for the next two years to come.

Penn State will rely heavily on the consistency of Parker and the physicality of Hord.

Additionally, sophomore Lauren Clark, who was needed to step up to the plate last season, fulfilled a role beyond that of a leader.

Clark, in her rookie season, started in four matches, competed in 40 sets, produced 44 kills, 16 digs and three aces.

She became yet another crucial asset to Penn State in 2019, and with some experience under her belt, Clark is likely to be even more prepared for the 2020 campaign.

Penn State went 27-6 overall last season, with its losses to teams that fell within the top 15 — Stanford, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska.

With a returning seven-time national winning coach and a firm, experienced roster, success will come down to the strength of Penn State’s schedule and how healthy this team can remain.