Penn State finally took the court Friday, but this time with a new set of challenges.

After suffering through an extended offseason and having their first handful of matches of the 2021 season postponed, the Nittany Lions came away with a 3-1 victory over Big Ten opponent Illinois.

And they were able to earn their first win even though they were missing multiple starters.

Juniors Gabby Blossom, Jenna Hampton and Sophie Walls were all unavailable for the match, which left coach Russ Rose’s team slightly short-handed to start the year.

“That was a really hard match to play with the players we had,” Rose said.

Despite the missing players, Penn State received key contributions off the bench from sophomore transfer Anastasiya Kudryashova, while sophomore Emily Oether and the freshman duo of Annie Cate Fitzpatrick and Maddy Bilinovic made the first starts of their careers.

The Nittany Lions got off to a strong start, beginning the first set up 5-0, and led by as much as nine before eventually winning the set and taking a 1-0 lead in the match.

After Illinois stormed back to take the second set, the third set proved to be crucial to Penn State’s win.

The two teams fought early to a 10-10 tie, before the Nittany Lions took control of momentum and won the set 25-20.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women’s volleyball able to rally behind cheers of teammates in season opener It took an extra couple of weeks, but Penn State finally took the court 419 days after its l…

In the fourth set, Penn State had to fight back from an early deficit to take a 14-13 lead, but never looked back from that point and would go on to secure their first Big Ten win of the season.

With just one match under the teams belt so far, the contributions from younger players should give the coaching staff more confidence in their depth and flexibility when everyone is healthy.

“It’s good to know we can have some 6-2 opportunities when we get some of our hitters back,” said Rose.

After an offseason that lasted 419 days, including an extra two weeks of waiting to play a meaningful match, some would expect Penn State to come out of the gates a little slow.

Add in the fact that the team was missing multiple starters from last season, and this looked like a big challenge for the Nittany Lions to start the year with.

But inside the locker room, the confidence in this team has never wavered.

“We came in and did what we had to do. That’s what Penn State’s all about. Our bench is deep and we have players who are able to come off the bench and make plays and I thought people did that well tonight,” junior Jonni Parker said.

Parker’s leadership and talent were on full display for Penn State Friday, as the All-American collected 10 kills, five blocks and four digs.

In a year where uncertainty has been one of the few things people can actually be certain of, Parker knows the team just needs to play their game.

“We know we have to take care of our side and our business,” Parker said. “We can’t freak out or be too flustered in the game, we just need to control our side, play like we know how to and have some fun.”