After learning from Russ Rose, Penn State alumna Alisha Glass Childress forges her own coaching career

Alisha Glass Childress was a leader on a Penn State side that won three straight national championships from 2007-09.

Now an assistant coach at two-time reigning champion Stanford, Glass Childress is overseeing the changing of the guard among college volleyball's elite.

Last Friday, Glass Childress experienced gameday at Rec Hall a little differently when the Cardinal traveled to State College.

She arrived on a team bus, entered via the visitors’ locker room and took the floor for warmups in a distinct red jumpsuit, while the rest of the gymnasium was engulfed in a sea of white.

“It’s always great to be on the floor at Rec Hall,” Glass Childress said. “I definitely feel some nostalgia for the fans, the coaching staff and the atmosphere, I will always love being here.”

Just eight months after being hired at Stanford, it did not take long for Glass Childress to make an appearance at Rec Hall while wearing the colors of an opposing side.

When No. 4 Penn State took on then-No. 1 Stanford last Friday, Glass Childress was an onlooker at Rec Hall for the first time in her career.

However, she was still received warmly by her former coach and the partisan crowd despite her current position.

“I spoke to her and her mother briefly [before the match], but obviously I didn’t get to spend much time with her,” Rose said. “I have great memories of the person and player that she became over the course of her time here, and I know that she’s making a great contribution to the sport by coaching at a program like Stanford.”

Rose watched Glass Childress grow and develop in her four years on campus, building an impressive résumé that culminated with a First Team AVCA All-American selection and an NCAA Championship All-Tournament team her senior year.

But what makes the connection between Glass Childress and her former mentor that much stronger is the bond the two have held for over a decade now.

The enduring reason the two are still so close today has to do with Rose’s relationship to Glass Childress’ mother, Laurie Glass, during her time at Penn State.

“When you’re looking at schools and one just feels right, it does because it feels similar to your own family,” Glass Childress said. “He and my mom definitely developed a relationship over the years, and I think that it’s really cool that even if I’m not playing here anymore, she can still come to a match and feel connected and tied to the program.”

Regardless of what team she’s on, Rose assures Glass Childress and her family always have a place in Rec Hall.

“I have really fond memories of my time with her, her mother, and her grandfather who recently passed away,” Rose said. “I had a very strong relationship with the family.”

As a player, Glass Childress helped lead Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, where she earned Best Setter honors.

She was also selected Best Setter of the 2016 NORCECA Olympic Qualification Tournament, guiding the U.S. to a gold medal and an automatic spot in the Rio Games later that year.

A two-time USA Volleyball Indoor Athlete of the Year, Glass Childress earned gold medals in three consecutive FIVB World Grand Prix Finals (2010, 2011, 2012).

The former Nittany Lion has also played professionally in Italy, Turkey, Poland, Puerto Rico and Brazil.

A Leland, Michigan, native, the former Penn State setter has always surrounded herself with elite competition — so perhaps coaching at No. 2 Stanford was the natural progression in that path.

Rose was not fazed by seeing his former pupil in a different uniform on Friday.

The longtime coach has a number of former players that he coached for multiple years who are now making the foray into coaching at the Division I level.

In many ways, this comes with the territory of being one of the most successful coaches in the history of the sport, and his teachings have undoubtedly influenced his former players.

“I think he’s always had high expectations for his players and his team, and I hope that I’ll be able to instill that same level of expectations as a coach,” Glass Childress said. “His work ethic and how he demands a high work ethic from his teams are what will stick with me the most, and would want to trickle down to any coaching job I have.”

This is not the first coaching job for Glass Childress, with her previous experience coming with the United States national team.

She served as an assistant coach at the 2018 Pan American Cup, where the U.S. rallied to win the gold medal over host Dominican Republic.

Now, her first official coaching job at the NCAA Division I level comes at one of the most successful collegiate volleyball programs in the nation.

“I’m extremely blessed to be a part of such a great coaching staff, and a great program,” Glass Childress said. “I think it’s a really good group of athletes, and I’m happy that we’re not only having success, but that I’m able to get to know the girls and learn from them in the same way they would learn from me.”

Glass Childress is still adapting to life as a coach at a major Division I program, but the former setter has already learned a lot from Rose and will carry those lessons into her new career, no matter what team she coaches for.

As for their current relationship?

It’s an ongoing work-in-progress, but Glass Childress says the two have reached out to each other in an effort to remain connected.

In fact, the Penn State graduate is optimistic about future communication between the two as both will try to balance coaching at the highest level with being able to take some time and reflect on how far they have come.

“We have points where we’ll see each other and connect,” Glass Childress said. “I think if anything, our relationship has actually improved as the years have gone by. I think as I’ve gotten into coaching, it gave me more of an appreciation for his job and his role. Therefore, I think our relationship has strengthened if anything.”