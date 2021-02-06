Surging back after being down two sets to one, Penn State completed an impressive comeback to beat Illinois in five sets.

The Nittany Lions started off the match just like the night before with Penn State taking the first set with ease.

After that is when the troubles started to flood in for the blue and white.

Penn State lost the next two straight sets and seemed to be stuck at the bottom of a hill with a large climb that seemed too insurmountable to surpass.

This didn’t stop freshman Annie Cate Fitzpatrick from leading the team in kills for the second night in a row as she carried the team back into the match.

Fitzpatrick was a critical part of bringing the team back from down two sets to one and helped the Nittany Lions eventually get the victory.

After tying Illinois at two sets apiece with one more left to play, the girls went into the fifth and final set hungry to take home the win.

“I think the players felt a lot better after the sort of game they had hit .360 in the fourth game,” coach Russ Rose said. “We had people on the floor able to lead others and be confident”

Winning this match in such a fashion demonstrated great perseverance and is deserving of a little celebration. Being able to win two matches after having their first four postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as being left short-handed, is an accomplishment in itself for the Nittany Lions.

Illinois was unranked and Penn State first played them Friday when the Fighting Illini entered the contest with a .500 record.

Next week, the Nittany Lions will face a sixth ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers team that will present an entirely new challenge , especially since Penn State won’t get on the court for an entire week.

The long break does bring some upside with it as well, as it allows multiple Penn State players to come back and leave the coronavirus reserve list, adding much-needed depth and support to the team.

“It is going to be everyone getting back and we are going to have a majority of our players back and practicing getting in the mentality that we are all going to be here,” Fitzpatrick said. “We can’t make all the errors that we made tonight in the second and third set.”

The team ran into similar struggles in Saturday’s match as they did in Friday’s contest against Illinois.

Losing the second set in both matches demonstrates that the team is still going through some growing pains and that there are still some kinks in the armor of Rose’s young team.

Self-inflicted wounds were a major part of the second and third set collapse that Penn State had to overcome after having another tremendous first set.

Rose made sure to harp on the things that needed to be touched on in order to put the right foot forward after the match that went the distance.

“We also were responsible for being down two to one that’s part of the game,” Rose said. “The ability to kind of direct your teammates and prevent the internal things from happening and we didn’t really demonstrate that thing too well. “

Despite its shortcomings in the narrow victory, Penn State demonstrated resilience and battled back from down two to one, and took the final set by seven points.

Another bright spot in the narrow victory was having multiple freshman players in only their second game ever step up, especially in the last set to give Penn State its second win.

