In the beginning of the season, the challenge of traveling with an inexperienced team concerned Russ Rose.

He worried that achieving successful outcomes away from Rec Hall would be a tall task for a Nittany Lion team filled with youth.

“The top players and experienced ones on the team have the ability to handle the various challenges associated with whatever is placed in front of them when they travel,” Rose said. “It’s an advantage. Whether it’s the weather or if the distance is short or long.”

However, it turns out stepping outside of Happy Valley was actually beneficial to Penn State’s entire roster.

“From my experience it’s a part of the entire experience,” Rose said. “You have trouble with a lot but you have to be resilient and hope the players can focus on what’s important and be ready to play and these girls were.”

Even with a team full of underclassmen, Penn State actually fared better on the road this year than it did at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions are used to playing in front of raucous fans at home, so when they hit the road and play in hostile environments, some of the players feel they’re well-equipped to tune out the crowd.

“Being on the road in front of large crowds just allows us to have more trust in each other,” sophomore Jenna Hampton said. “It’s nice to be in front of our fans and feed off the energy at home but it becomes easy to shut out what’s going on around you when you are away.”

Penn State’s regular season consisted of 32 matchups. Of the 13 that were on the road, only two ended in losses — both of which came against ranked teams. The Nittany Lions also beat a pair of ranked teams, No. 6 Pitt and No. 25 Illinois, away from State College.

Having the opportunity to travel and compete at other universities such as Illinois and Pitt isn’t just about entering a new environment and dominating.

“Just the feeling of getting to play in other gyms is cool and when we get there we discover where we are around hotels and it becomes a team bonding thing for us,” sophomore outside hitter Allyson Cathey said. “Yeah our serve and pass game might be a little shaky sometimes but we try and lean on each other to find a rhythm on the road.”

The Nittany Lions’ growth this season isn’t limited to on-court play.

“We have developed in many ways throughout the years and traveling together is definitely a part of that,” redshirt senior Tori Gorrell said. “We have learned that being on the road is important to this team in more ways than we thought. It’s to get us better but also gain confidence.”