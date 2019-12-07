Senior libero Kendall White broke Penn State’s career dig record in Saturday night’s match against Towson at Rec Hall during the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

White broke the record in the first set, recording her 1,958th dig.

White had a total of 14 digs in the match against Towson, and four assists. White’s record will continue to grow for as long as the Nittany Lions keep moving through the NCAA tournament.

The senior also picked up her second career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award earlier this week.