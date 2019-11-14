After last week’s long awaited return to Rec Hall, No. 8 Penn State will hit the road yet again this weekend to take on No. 25 Illinois and unranked Northwestern.

While Penn State still boasts a 12-2 conference record, a sweep on the road this weekend is quite doable and would be huge for the team’s playoff positioning.

The first match of the weekend will take place on Friday night, when the Nittany Lions will take on the Fighting Illini once again this season, this time at Illinois.

The last time the two faced off, Illinois gave the blue and white a run for its money, with the match going into five sets after the Illini took the first two.

While Penn State was able to come away with a win in the end, Illinois showed that it was able to play up to the level of the Nittany Lions.

“We competed really hard against Illinois. We were down 2-0, so it wasn’t like we came out of the gate and played great, but I thought we competed hard,” Russ Rose said. “Illinois is really good, and they have some really good hitters.”

Since the last time the two played, Illinois has gone 3-2, with all three wins coming off three-set sweeps.

The Illini are also currently third in the Big Ten in service aces, and first in the conference for home game attendance. These numbers play off of each other well, as an enthusiastic home crowd can make serving that much easier.

“Everybody is better at home. We’re no different and Illinois is no different. Everyone serves better at home. Everybody is just more comfortable, and they have a good home court advantage,” Rose said. “Their crowd is pretty animated, and they have a good student section. I would expect it to be a pretty enthusiastic evening for the players.”

Penn State’s second opponent is yet another conference foe, unranked Northwestern. While their 1-13 record may not show it, the Wildcats are a team that could very well compete against the Nittany Lions this weekend.

Northwestern’s freshman outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara is currently second in the Big Ten in kills, averaging four kills per set. Thomas-Ailara is the keystone of the Wildcats’ offense, and if the Nittany Lions are able to neutralize her, their work would seemingly be cut out for them.

Northwestern ranks in the lower half of the conference in almost every defensive statistic, so look for a big day from the blue and white on the offensive end.

Penn State will face off against Illinois at 8 p.m. on Friday and against Northwestern at 2 p.m. on Sunday.