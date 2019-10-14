Penn State remains at the No. 8 seed in the AVCA Coaches Poll that was released on Monday.

There has been little change to the teams in the teams above Penn State with three Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions -- Nebraska, Wisconsin and Minnesota as No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 respectively.

After a close weekend of matches, Penn State was able to come out the week 2-0. Following a close five set win against Maryland, the Nittany Lions had a straight set win against Ohio State.

With two away matches for the upcoming week, Penn State can have the opportunity to move in the polls against two unranked teams.