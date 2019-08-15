The American Volleyball Coaches Association ranked Penn State as the No. 8 team in the nation to start the 2019 season. This marks the 443rd straight time the Nittany Lions are ranked in the AVCA Coaches Top 25 voting.

Four other Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 10 in No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 6 Illinois. Michigan and Purdue check in at Nos. 15 and 17 respectively.

Penn State will have 12 matchups against ranked opponents in the nation, including a rematch of last season’s Final Four against No. 1 Stanford. Other non-conference ranked games include No. 11 Oregon and No. 12 Pittsburgh.

The Nittany Lions will open their season in the Penn State Classic at Rec Hall on August 30 and 31, with the playing field consisting of Hofstra, Holy Cross and Wichita State.

Penn State will have to cope with the losses of veterans in the likes of Bryanna Weiskircher and Nia Reed. Returning standouts like Kendall White and Jonni Parker will look to step up and lead the team to new heights.