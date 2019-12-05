Penn State begins its quest for its eighth national title on Friday at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 11 seed and will face Princeton in the first round.

Gianna Galli gives her predictions for the tournament, including Penn State’s outlook:

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Baylor.

There is a reason why the Bears lost only one game all season and it was to Texas in a match that does not represent how Baylor’s season has gone so far. The Bears have won the majority of their matches in straight sets, and I don’t expect them to be challenged until at least the Elite Eight. Even if Baylor has to face Nebraska or Wisconsin in the Final Four, the top seed should advance to the championship game. With the likely opponents being Texas or Stanford, winning a national title will not come without a challenge. But Big 12 Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley and the rest of the Bears went 25-1 in the regular season for a reason, and they won’t lose another game on their way to a title.

How far will Penn State go?

The Sweet 16.

Penn State will enter the tournament coming off a loss to Minnesota at home in its last regular season game. However, before that loss, the Nittany Lions proved their dominance that has developed over the season in winning 15 of their last 16 games. In the first rounds of the tournament, Penn State will face Ivy League champion Princeton in the opening round, and potentially either American or Towson in round 2. Penn State’s home court advantage will be enough to carry the Nittany Lions through both rounds, but the task will become more challenging in the Sweet 16. If both teams take care of business this weekend, Penn State will play Pitt for a third time this season. After going 1-1 against the Panthers in September, expect this match to be close, for but Pitt to move on, winning in four or five sets.

Penn State player to watch

Jonni Parker

In the home-and-home series against Pitt this season, Jonni Parker was a force for Penn State’s offense in both the win and loss. Parker racked up a total of 30 kills for the matches combined. The sophomore has lead the team in kills in the majority of Penn State’s matches and finished her sophomore regular season named to the All-Big Ten first team. Out of the tournament matchups Penn State will compete in, Pitt should be the most challenging, and Parker should be a key factor in keeping the match alive for the Nittany Lions.

Best potential matchup

Baylor vs Stanford

The top four seeded teams that will enter the NCAA Tournament include Baylor, Texas, Stanford and Wisconsin. The most competitive matchup of the tournament will be between Baylor and Stanford in the championship game. The Bears will first face Sacred Heart while the Cardinal will face Denver in its opening round matchup, as both teams should be playing at home until the Final Four. I see Baylor, with its one and only loss this season, and Stanford, the defending national champions, as the last teams standing in the tournament. However, the only prior foreseeable challenge is Stanford having to face and beat Texas in the Final Four to advance to the championship game.