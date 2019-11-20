No. 8 Penn State will travel to the midwest yet again on Wednesday, facing off against Indiana only three days after Sunday’s victory over Northwestern.

Indiana is currently 2-14 in Big Ten play, and 13-16 overall on the season. Indiana does, however, have a bit of home-court advantage this week, as it ranks second in the conference in attendance. The Hoosiers are 6-9 at home, and a home win over a highly ranked opponent like Penn State would certainly help them end a mediocre season on a high note.

In recent history, Indiana hasn’t proved to put up the biggest fight against Penn State, as the Hoosiers haven’t taken down the Nittany Lions since October 2010.

The last time the Nittany Lions faced off against the Hoosiers was a few weeks ago, and they came away with a clean win in three sets. However, Russ Rose believes that no opponent should be underestimated, and that any Big Ten team can compete against any other.

“Whether programs are growing, dormant or peaking, all of the teams in the conference have good players,” Rose said. “All of the teams in the conference have pride in their performance and their teammates. I think every team has reasons to play well, and to care about what they’re doing.”

Penn State has also put a focus on taking the match one play at a time in order to limit mental errors and increase efficiency.

“You always have to be responsible for trying to take care of the ball on your side of the net, and not get distracted by things that you have no control over,” Rose said. “You don’t know for sure how teams are going to play, and how your kids are going to play, or who is going to play.”

Thanksgiving break is days away, and the end of the semester is looming, which brings with it the NCAA tournament.

However, it is important for the Nittany Lions to limit distractions and focus on continuing to leave their mark on Penn State volleyball history.

“We have kids all the time who are banged up and not able to play, or can’t play up to their normal level because they are physically unable to, or they’re just distracted by the end of the semester and academic challenges, or they’ve been distracted by something in their life that’s got them out of whack.” Rose said. “Building a program, maintaining a program, and sustaining a program all happen every year incrementally.”

Penn State will face off against Indiana at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.