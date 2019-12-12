Tori Gorrell’s best results this season have come in Penn State’s most important matches.

As the Nittany Lions progress through the NCAA Tournament and prepare for the Sweet 16, the redshirt senior awaits her final opportunities to leave her mark on the Penn State program.

Throughout her career at Penn State, unlike fellow senior Kendall White, Gorrell’s success hasn’t come as regularly.

In Gorrell’s rookie campaign she never saw the court. But as a sophomore, she started all 34 matches — and at a completely different position than the one she’s at now.

Russ Rose knows no matter what is thrown Gorrell’s way, she’ll know how to handle it.

“I think Tori has done a really nice job throughout her career,” Rose said, “Tori has had to adjust a lot. Changing positions, new experiences on the court and she has made sure to approach all of it with a positive attitude.”

However over the last several years in tournament play, Gorrell became one of Penn State’s most important players.

On Dec. 13, Penn State will travel to Palo Alto, Califonia for the Sweet 16 to play Cincinatti, and despite the familiarity of the environment the team will play in, Gorrell knows this is when her success begins to pick up.

“Every day you can get better and my goal since I was 12 was to play professional volleyball,” Gorrell said. “There is a lot more volleyball to be played this season for me and the team and I’m not done improving.”

Last season against Washington in the Sweet 16, Gorrell added eight kills, recorded a hitting percentage of .385, added four blocks, two digs and two aces.

The then-redshirt junior was a leader of the match and it was one of her more successful performances of the season.

This strong postseason performance, however, didn’t begin there.

In Penn State’s loss to Nebraska in the Final Four in 2017, the sophomore middle blocker, at the time, recorded a hitting percentage of .500, four blocks and six kills.

All season long, Rose has instilled a mindset into his team to play every game like it’s their last.

Now that the time of season has come where it becomes a priority to play with this mindset, Gorrell refuses to let any other sort of emotion affect her performance.

“Our mentality going into every game, especially the tournament is that it could be the last,” Gorrell said. “I don’t think it’s really kicked in for me yet because I’m still focused on what I’m going to do the rest of the season.”

The process of having to stay focused and know that things are changing at the same time is something that every athlete experiences Gorrell believes and that reflecting on the past is not part of her focus right now.

“It’s a feeling this program knows about. Every girl that has come through her has had to go through it,” Gorrell said. “It’s always strange moving on but I’m only looking forward.”

Although this Nittany Lion wants to leave behind a legacy on the court, Gorrell knows that can’t be made possible without being remembered for her qualities off the court.

“I was told a while ago, that you can be a nice person but also very fierce and scary on the court so I hope people remember me like that,” Gorrell said. “And I hope, of course, I’m a little intimidating on the court but that people see me more as a nice person off the court.”