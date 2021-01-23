UPDATE: Women's volleyball's match against Ohio State cancelled after positive COVID-19 tests within Penn State's program

Due to positive coronavirus tests within the Penn State program, Tuesday's match against Ohio State has been cancelled.

Just two days after the Nittany Lions' opening series against Michigan was postponed, Penn State will have to continue waiting to begin its season after positive coronavirus test results among the Nittany Lions' Tier 1 personnel postponed their match against Ohio State.

According to the NCAA, Tier 1 personnel is the highest exposure tier and consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

Both programs will work with the Big Ten to determine options for rescheduling the match.

