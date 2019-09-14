No. 1 Stanford justified its ranking in Rec Hall on Friday night.

A youthful group of Nittany Lions couldn’t overcome the challenge the nation’s top team presented in the Big Ten/Pac-12 matchup, falling in four sets (29-27,25-23,25-23,25-21) at Rec Hall.

As the underdog in the match, Penn State remained competitive in all four sets.

The Nittany Lions showed signs of life in set two, mounting a comeback of more than 15 points to keep the game alive.

Kaitlyn Hord led the Nittany Lions in 16 kills and recorded a hit percentage of .517.

“My goal is to come out there swinging, because I know we have it in us to win a game like that and unfortunately it didn’t end like that,” Hord said. “A lot of us got a chance to come out there and show other teams what we got.”

As for Stanford, Kathryn Plummer was expected to be the key player going into the match and probably the Nittany Lions’ main focus, but Plummer was not her usual self early on.

In last week’s game against No.3 Texas, Plummer executed a season high of 34 kills, two total blocks and eight digs.

“We were able to hold Plummer down pretty well early in the match but as the game progressed she was able to exert herself and we didn’t have an answer,” coach Russ Rose said.

Having an off-game start and seeming that her mind was elsewhere, Plummer allowed Penn State to take multiple consistent leads after a back and forth set that ended 29-27 in Penn State’s favor.

After falling behind in the second set, the Nittany Lions fought back from a 10-point deficit but was unable to overpower Stanford at the end of each match which resulted in an overall take over by the Cardinal.

“It’s great to know that even though we didn’t win tonight, there is a lot of fight in this team,” White said. “It’s good to know that we have that fight in us.”

Penn State will need to maintain the same mentality and compete just as strong with a short turnaround as it faces No.10 Oregon on Saturday.