Former Penn State star Kendall White will be playing professional volleyball.

The libero has joined the French LNV League and will play for TFOC.

White is known for her strong work ethic, outstanding ball control and defense.

As a junior in 2018, White set two single season records with 558 digs and 4.76 digs/set.

White is also seen as a potential candidate to join the USA volleyball women’s national team.