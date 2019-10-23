It is not difficult to imagine that taking half as much time as usual to prepare for a match could take a toll on a team’s play. However, for Penn State, this idea is threatening to become a recurring theme.

On Wednesday night, the Nittany Lions faced off against Illinois in the team’s first return to Rec Hall following a 2-0 conference weekend on the road.

Penn State defeated Michigan State in only three sets on Sunday, but after a very informal practice on Monday, the Nittany Lions were left with essentially a single day of preparation for an Illinois team that could have easily been overlooked.

“That’s just a part of being in the Big Ten conference,” sophomore Jonni Parker said. “You have competition day after day, and you have to get in and you have to prepare, and you have to be mentally ready when you get into practice and focus on what you have to do.”

The Fighting Illini hit the ground running from the start, and didn’t look back until the end of the second set.

A .188 first-set hitting percentage definitely didn’t help the Nittany Lions’ cause, and an inability to hold a lead got the best of the blue and white early on, giving the Fighting Illini a 2-0 lead through the first two sets.

A late swing in momentum fueled a third set win for Penn State, and the Nittany Lions came away victors in a back and forth fourth set as well.

While Illinois did keep it close in the fifth set, the Illini's late efforts were to no avail as Penn State quickly shut down all hopes of an upset with a relieving victory in an intense fifth set of a nail-biter game that nobody was really expecting.

Penn State’s heartbreaking loss to Wisconsin earlier in the year may have been due to a similar circumstance.

The Nittany Lions played Wisconsin on a Wednesday as well, and the team only had two days of practice leading up to it.

While Penn State did start off hot that match with a first set win, Wisconsin won the next three straight against a seemingly exhausted Penn State team.

Even though the blue and white came away with a win on Wednesday against Illinois, it is clear that the short week takes quite a toll on the team as a whole.

“It’s tough, playing at 8 [p.m.] and finishing at 10:30 at night,” Russ Rose said. “That’s the price you pay for TV, and it’s tougher for the travel team, but certainly the difference [against Illinois] being that they had Sunday off and we had to play and travel. It definitely impacts you over the course of the season.”