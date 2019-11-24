In the last regular-season road match, the Nittany Lions looked to be playing with the confidence of playing at home. No. 8 Penn State showed no fear in the last away game prior to the postseason, dominating unranked Rutgers.

Penn State swept Rutgers by fairly large margins (25-14, 25-19, 25-12).

In the first set, Penn State came out setting a substantial lead over Rutgers, which continued to grow as the set progressed.

Penn State continued the momentum in the second set, repeating the strategy from the last set to establish a lead early on.

In the final set, Penn State continued to assert its dominance finalizing the set with a 13 point lead.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Gorrell kills the match

Redshirt senior Tori Gorrell led the Nittany Lion’s offense to victory with 12 kills, beating the Rutgers offense as well. Gorrell had a kill percentage of .529 compared to the last game with Rutgers where she hit .111 and had three kills overall.

Gorrell led the team with 12.5 points scored in the match, whereas in the last match against Rutgers she scored five points.

Reception errors plague Rutgers

Coming into this match, the one category in which Rutgers beat Penn State in the previous match in September was digs.

Not only does being in the proper position to receive the ball assist in having a proper dig, but also handling the ball smoothly will help tremendously to then set up the offense.

In Sunday’s match, however, Rutgers was having more trouble than usual in ball reception. Although Rutgers was tied with Penn State in a service error count of six, the Scarlet Knights had nine reception errors and two ball-handling errors that played a factor in the Nittany Lions’ win.

Establishing early lead

Establishing an early lead in each set can help the team in case if it hits a rut later throughout the course of the match. Penn State was able to establish a lead early enough to be able to maintain it throughout the game.

In all three sets, Penn State was able to establish at least a three-point lead when Penn State has 10 points. For the rest of the 15 points Penn State had to earn to claim the set, the lead was able to grow due to the team’s ability to quickly sideout to receive possession of the serve.