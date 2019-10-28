Penn State has moved up one spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll on Monday to the No. 7 position after being stuck at the No. 8 position for the past three weeks.

The team was 2-0 this past week, with a five set win against No. 19 Illinois and straight set victory on the road against Maryland.

Three teams that Penn State has already played are taking up four out of the six other teams that are ahead of the Nittany Lions -- Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and Stanford being at the No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 positions respectively.

No. 6 Minnesota is the only other Big Ten team ahead of Penn State that the Nittany Lions have not faced.

Penn State will likely get another chance to move up in next week's poll as they travel to the midwest to take on No. 8 Nebraska in Lincoln and an unranked Iowa team in Iowa City.