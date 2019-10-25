No. 8 Penn State will travel yet again this weekend, this time to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins.

The last time the two teams met, the Terrapins put up more fight than expected, but the Nittany Lions were still able to squeak by in five sets to stick to their winning ways in the Big Ten.

However, Maryland has won three out of the last four games since it played Penn State, with its only loss coming against No. 5 Nebraska. Now sitting at just below .500, a win against a powerhouse like Penn State is just what the team would need to give it some midseason momentum in the Big Ten.

Having coached under Russ Rose for the better part of his career, Maryland coach Adam Hughes is no stranger to Penn State volleyball, and will certainly be looking to make a splash in the conference with a home upset against the blue and white this weekend.

After a shaky 3-2 win against Illinois on Wednesday, a dominant win on the road would be huge for the Nittany Lions. Against Illinois, the team had 25 errors, and hit .250.

At the moment, Penn State is on a six game winning streak, and after a few close calls the team could be due for a big win. The team’s last loss came at Wisconsin on Oct. 2.

Although Maryland isn’t ranked, the Terrapins definitely have the ability to put up a fight against the Nittany Lions, as they showed a few weeks ago at Rec Hall.

Penn State looks to continue its lethal setting game in College Park this weekend, with sophomore setter Gabby Blossom coming off of a career-high 58-assist match against Illinois.

The setting game will be important against Maryland, as the Terrapins are currently sixth in the conference in blocks, averaging roughly 2.5 per set.

Katie Myers, the Big Ten individual block leader, also plays for Maryland and will be a force to be reckoned with against the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

The two teams will face off in College Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday.